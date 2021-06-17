As Senate Bill 8 — the abortion bill — goes into effect Sept. 1, prohibiting abortion in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks unless the woman’s life is in danger, students weigh in on its morality.
Texas’ current abortion law allows abortions up to 20 weeks. The soon-to-be law mandates physicians to determine a heartbeat, and if a heartbeat is detected, physicians are prohibited from performing or inducing an abortion and can be held civilly liable. Private civil enforcement for this violation, violation of the chapter and aiding and abetting are enforceable once this bill goes into effect in September.
Nursing sophomore Brianna Potts said a woman should have the ability to do what she wants with her own body, especially under circumstances such as rape or incest where a woman may need to get an abortion.
“I think that the length of time is the biggest problem with the bill. If they could have extended the time to maybe four more weeks, that might have been a little bit better, and maybe more people wouldn’t have been as mad,” Potts said.
Potts said she wants men who support this bill to be more open-minded and considerate of women because it’s more than just about the baby, it’s the woman’s life.
Linguistics senior Tony Costilla supports that it’s the woman’s decision on whether to get an abortion.
“She has a right to decide to terminate giving birth if she wants to,” Costilla said.
Costilla said he did not support abortion growing up because he was raised Catholic. But his view changed when one of his friends got an abortion.
“I thought to myself how unfair it would be for me to impose my religious beliefs on someone else and force her to raise a child,” he said. “So that completely changed my opinion.”
UTA alumnus Nathan McClintock is a Christian and said he believes what the Bible says about the sanctity of life.
“I believe that life starts at conception, so life starts the second that the egg is fertilized,” McClintock said.
He said one of the reasons he is pro-life is because doctors told his mom to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him.
“I am so thankful that my mom chose not to have an abortion because I’m able to be a light to people,” he said.
Mechanical engineering junior Kristin Tighe, treasurer for Pro-Life Mavericks — a student organization that fights to end abortion — said she believes life begins at conception.
“At that point, you have unique DNA,” Tighe said. “It is a unique human, and so it deserves to be protected, especially when you’re talking about fetuses [because] they can’t speak for themselves.”
After losing her cousin to suicide, Tighe began to realize how important the pro-life culture is in valuing life at all stages and celebrating life.
“We’re not trying to take away women’s choice,” she said. “We want women to achieve their goals and their dreams, but we just want to do that in a loving manner that is best.”
Groups on both sides of the argument are trying to do what they think is best for women, she said. And neither group’s intention is to hurt women or babies.
