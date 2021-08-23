UTA College of Liberal Arts appoints new interim associate dean of Academic Affairs

Rebecca Deen, political science professor and department chair, will serve as interim associate dean of Academic Affairs for the College of Liberal Arts starting Sept. 2.

She is replacing Dan Cavanagh, who has served as interim dean of Academic Affairs since May 2016, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. He will now serve as interim dean for the College of Liberal Arts.

Cavanagh hired Deen because of her leadership experience and involvement in the political science department. He is excited to work with Deen and thinks that she will be fantastic in her new role, he said.

When Cavanagh approached her about the position, she was thrilled and humbled to receive such a big opportunity, Deen said.

“Dr. Deen is going to be responsible for a lot of aspects that our college does,” Cavanagh said.

Deen served as the political science department chair for the College of Liberal Arts for 14 years. She said she thinks her experience as department chair will be helpful for her new role.

She aims to help the college continue the work it's doing. She said her goal is to make sure the faculty, staff and students have what they need to continue the college’s forward momentum.

