UTA College of Liberal Arts announces new interim dean

Dan Cavanagh, Faculty Senate post-chairman, holds a Faculty Senate meeting Nov. 29, 2017, in the Student Government Chambers. 

Dan Cavanagh, interim associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts, will serve as the College of Liberal Arts interim dean starting Sept. 2, according to a universitywide email Thursday.

The announcement came after Elisabeth Cawthon’s resignation as the College of Liberal Arts dean June 14. She will step down as dean Aug. 31, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She will return as UTA faculty after a personal leave.

“We have a tremendous amount of innovative and thought-provoking research and creative activity in our college – it is an honor to continue serving the students, faculty, and staff in our college that contribute to our society in such an important way,” Cavanagh said in an email.

Music Department chair Dan Cavanagh plays the piano with a jazz band Oct. 2, 2018, at Mix Tape Tuesdays at Urban Alchemy Coffee + Wine Bar in Arlington.

Cavanagh has been with UTA for over 15 years. He was an assistant professor of music before moving to professor and department chair and then to his current position.

He was a member and chair of the UTA Faculty Senate and has an award-winning career as a composer and pianist.

Cawthon was appointed dean in June 2017 after serving as interim dean since May 2016, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

“Professor Cavanagh demonstrates immense strategic vision, a fine work ethic, and true dedication to students, staff, faculty, and the community,” Cawthon said in the email. “The college and UTA are fortunate to have the services of such a dynamic leader.”

