UTA College of Liberal Arts announces new interim dean

Dan Cavanagh, interim associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts, will serve as the College of Liberal Arts interim dean starting Sept. 2, according to a universitywide email Thursday.
The announcement came after Elisabeth Cawthon’s resignation as the College of Liberal Arts dean June 14. She will step down as dean Aug. 31, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She will return as UTA faculty after a personal leave.
“We have a tremendous amount of innovative and thought-provoking research and creative activity in our college – it is an honor to continue serving the students, faculty, and staff in our college that contribute to our society in such an important way,” Cavanagh said in an email.
Cavanagh has been with UTA for over 15 years. He was an assistant professor of music before moving to professor and department chair and then to his current position.
He was a member and chair of the UTA Faculty Senate and has an award-winning career as a composer and pianist.
Cawthon was appointed dean in June 2017 after serving as interim dean since May 2016, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Professor Cavanagh demonstrates immense strategic vision, a fine work ethic, and true dedication to students, staff, faculty, and the community,” Cawthon said in the email. “The college and UTA are fortunate to have the services of such a dynamic leader.”
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.