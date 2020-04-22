UTA College of Engineering receives Bronze Award for diversity initiatives

UTA’s College of Engineering received a Bronze Award for diversity initiatives this semester from the American Society for Engineering Education’s Diversity Recognition Program.
The program recognizes engineering colleges that make significant progress in increasing diversity, inclusion and degree attainment outcomes, according to the program’s website. One criterion for the Bronze Award includes adopting a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan with a timeline, as well as measuring the outcomes of this plan.
“It's actually a really nice recognition of what we do already in trying to encourage diversity in engineering,” said Carter Tiernan, assistant dean for Student Affairs in the College of Engineering.
The College of Engineering has made a five-year pledge that includes using specific recruitment efforts to improve the mix of undergraduate students with diverse backgrounds, increasing faculty diversity by recruiting through national searches and developing faculty and student mentoring programs to assist in retention in minorities, among other things.
Over time, the college will use institutional data to track metrics relevant to its diversity and inclusion goals, including percentages and trends in undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty and staff, according to the college’s website.
According to UTA's award application dated March 2019, foreign ethnicities make up a majority of students in the College of Engineering. The data starts in 2013 and shows data for the past five years plus a three-year projection that goes up to 2022.
Although there is a significant gap between the number of male and female students, the report indicates a steady increase in the number of female students enrolling in the College of Engineering. The gap is around 4,000 students.
Women and African American populations in the college are still underrepresented, Carter said. To help promote diversity, she said the college has made attempts in providing a community outlet through student organizations like UTA’s Society of Women Engineers.
Students from 70 countries and across the U.S. were enrolled in Fall 2019, with India, China and Nepal representing the largest number of international students, according to a UTA news release.
The news release also reported that 28% of the college's undergraduates are Hispanic and 21% of all students are women, which is higher than the national average.
Physics sophomore Aileen Bernes Alfaro said in an email that diversity in STEM is especially important because innovation in those fields helps entire communities.
"In order to better serve those communities, you need the people of those communities actually represented in those contributing to the innovations," Bernes Alfaro said. "The more people you have to solve a problem — the more ways you have to solve it."
Bernes Alfaro said she hopes to see the College of Engineering and her own college, the College of Science, post more information on how their increase in diversity is progressing.
Erick Jones, a professor and Associate Dean of Graduate Affairs in the College of Engineering, said the recognition from the American Society for Engineering Education is a step toward attaining Tier 1 status.
Recognition occurs in three levels: bronze, silver and gold. Recipients of the Bronze Award will have a valid status for three years, from 2020 to 2022. After the three years are up, the next step is to aim for Gold Level recognition, Jones said.
Gold status is the highest and most difficult level to achieve, and applications should be at the Silver Level for at least one year. However, three years is recommended, according to the diversity program’s website. The criteria for these levels are being redesigned but should be posted in the future.
“We’re trying to go for gold, baby!” Jones said. “I’ll say that because I’m a motivated person, and I think that we’re doing good things.”
