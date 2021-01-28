UTA College of Engineering hosts introductory Virtual Brown Bag event

Peter Crouch, College of Engineering dean, kickstarted a series of virtual Brown Bag luncheons aimed at covering a variety of topics over the semester on Wednesday.
The event served as an introduction to the College of Engineering. During the discussion, Crouch and several other administrators discussed ongoing efforts by the college to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
Crouch opened the event by introducing himself and listing achievements the College of Engineering has attained: fourth largest college of engineering in Texas and an engineering faculty of roughly 22% women.
Adapting to the diverse culture of the university, the college of engineering has embraced multiculturalism.
“Many of you come from very different backgrounds, cultures, ethnicities, and we cater to a lot of those especially in our college of engineering,” Crouch said.
He said that following recent events impacting the nation over recent months, the university created a search committee to fill the position of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Following the creation of the diversity and inclusion initiative, the university received a sizable donation from Lockheed Martin to enhance the university’s equity initiatives.
Recruitment director Lin Larson said she lived through major cultural changes in her own lifetime.
“It was the year that I graduated from high school, which was a very long time ago, that women were finally given the right to have their own bank account, their own credit card, own property without a male father or brother or uncle cosigning.”
Lynn Peterson, senior associate dean for Academic Affairs, said it was difficult for her to break into the computer science career field as a woman.
“I was one of the people in highschool that was not allowed to take physics because I was a woman, and obviously that didn't compute.”
Leaving the conference on a high note, Crouch closed with some parting advice.
“Getting a peer group to study with, to discuss with, is really essential, but don't let that replace your own learning.”
