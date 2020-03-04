UTA College of Engineering commemorates 60th anniversary, celebrates diversity and enrollment size

In 1967, retired rocket scientist Penny Fox became the first woman to earn a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from UTA, then called Arlington State College.
Sixty years have passed since UTA’s College of Engineering was founded in 1959, and the growth can be seen in the expansion of research facilities, distinguished faculty and alumni and an increase in representation.
Fox said her interest in engineering first began in high school when she started to research aerospace engineering career paths and learned that only 2% of women were in the field.
The percentage of women in engineering has increased since she graduated, Fox said. But for this trend to continue, interest in science-related fields needs to start at the high school level, and girls have to be told they can become engineers.
Her motto to young girls is, “Aim high and one can succeed; aim low and fail.” So go for the degree, she said.
“Your brain is like a spark plug all the time, learning. You’re just going to develop your brain even more,” she said. “The more you challenge it, the more it grows — you will make it.”
The college currently offers 11 bachelor’s, 14 master’s and nine doctoral degree programs across seven departments, according to UTA’s College of Engineering website.
Thirty-six percent of engineering students are international and come from 70 different countries, 22% are white, 21% are Hispanic, 11% are Asian and 6% are black, according to the college’s website.
Erick Jones, College of Engineering graduate affairs associate dean, said UTA’s diverse engineering program is something that contributes to its growth.
“When you look at the mesh of our undergraduates, people are so excited to be at UTA — there’s just so much culture happening,” Jones said. “Not just from historically diverse fields but from a global cultural standpoint.”
Since its founding date, Wendell Nedderman was named dean and remained at the university for 33 years serving in multiple roles. His last role was university president — a position he held for 20 years until retiring in 1992.
As dean, Nedderman gained approval for graduate programs in 1966 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
At that time, only five bachelor’s degrees were offered — aeronautical (later aerospace), civil, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. By 1968, the five undergraduate degrees had received accreditation under Nedderman’s term.
Bill Carroll, a computer science and engineering professor, who served as dean from 2000 to 2011 had three main goals when he first took the position — build a strong faculty, increase enrollment and grow the research program.
During Carroll’s term, the college added a Civil Engineering Laboratory Building in 2008, expanded the Engineering Laboratory Building in 2009 and opened the Engineering Research Building in 2011.
The opening of these facilities was a major step toward the overall expansion of the college, he said.
“Getting the approval for the Engineering Research Building, I think that was sort of the most exciting thing that happened,” he said. “We had to work at it pretty hard.”
According to UTA’s website, more than 7,600 students are enrolled in the college, making it the fourth-largest engineering school in the state.
In 1991 there were only around 10,000 alumni from the college. Now, there are more than 34,000.
Some notable graduates include astronaut Robert L. Stewart, who participated in the first untethered space walks; Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born woman to fly in space; and Wendy A. Okolo, the first black woman at UTA to earn a doctoral degree.
The college also has distinguished faculty like Dereje Agonafer, mechanical and aerospace engineering professor, who in 2019 was elected to the National Academy of Engineering.
The academy is one of the highest professional distinctions among engineers, according to a UTA news release. He was one of two Texas-based faculty members that were selected.
Aya Husein, a prospective engineering student and Mansfield High School senior, said she chose UTA because of good things she’s heard about its research institutions from advisers at her high school.
She plans to major in biomedical engineering, Husein said. It’s also affordable and close to home.
“I’m lucky enough to have a school that’s close to me [and] just be a good option,” she said.
Suraj Shetiya, doctoral computer science student, first came to UTA to pursue his master’s degree. He said at first, he never imagined himself in the doctoral program, but it’s one of the best choices he’s ever made.
“I’ve collaborated with some of the best people here that belong to this field,” he said. “It’s like a dream.”
News reporter Megan Cardona contributed to this article.
@daisy_garciac
