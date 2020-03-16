After initially being open, the Maverick Activities Center will remain closed until further notice.
The university decided to close the MAC as a social distancing measure and to combat the spread of COVID-19, said chief communication officer Joe Carpenter, in an email.
On Saturday, the university confirmed that a UTA student contracted COVID-19. The infected student and those who were in contact with the student have been placed in self-isolation as a precaution.
Facilities Update:— UT Arlington (@utarlington) March 17, 2020
The Maverick Activities Center will close after 8pm tonight and remain closed until further notice.
For the most up-to-date information from UTA, click here: https://t.co/Z6Z5iAq4Ye
To combat the spread of COVID-19 the university extended spring break by a week and will transition to online classes. Additionally, UTA contracted an outside company to perform an “enhanced cleaning and sanitization,” of campus.
The MAC was formerly set to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Activity was to be limited to the weight room, cardio area and billiards room.
@DJ_Shaw_
