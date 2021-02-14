UTA closes campus Monday as freezing temperatures continue throughout the week in the Metroplex

Winter weather is here to stay in the Metroplex for the coming week, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing for most of the week.
UTA announced in an email that the campus will be closed Monday. The closure includes the UTA Research Institute in Fort Worth, the UTA Fort Worth Center and all other UTA locations. All in-person classes and exams are canceled.
The University Center and University Commons will open during normal hours, but the Maverick Activities Center and Central Library will be closed. Library Chat services will be available 24/7 to help students and faculty with their needs.
Monday will be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures generally in the teens, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Sunday night and Monday morning’s temperatures will drop into the lower negative teens, with windchill.
“[Monday] night into Tuesday morning, it will still be in... the upper negative single digits,” Prater said. “So negative eight, negative seven, that kind of area.”
Tuesday through Thursday will be slightly warmer, with temperatures in the mid to upper twenties.
The northern part of the Metroplex may start to see some additional snowfall Tuesday evening through Wednesday, possibly into Thursday morning, she said.
The effects of the snowfall and freezing rain will be felt up until the middle of the week. It'll take a few days to lessen, so the roads are still quite treacherous, Prater said. Travel is highly discouraged today and tomorrow, even though the snow should end by tomorrow afternoon.
“We’re just advising people to stay inside as they can, stay off the road if they're able to,” Prater said.
She recommends residents bring pets and vulnerable plants in and securely cover any exterior pipes.
“There [are] possible power outages throughout this kind of winter storm,” Prater said.
In the event of a power outage, the National Weather Service’s website offers tips for staying warm, such as keeping your blinds closed, wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight clothing, and stuffing towels or rags under cracks in the doors, she said.
