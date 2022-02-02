UTA closes campus, cancels classes through Friday due to anticipated winter weather

UTA will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Friday due to anticipated winter weather and hazardous travel conditions, according to a MavAlert email sent Wednesday.
All classes, online or in-person, are canceled. The closure affects the UTA Research Institute, the UTA Fort Worth Center and all UTA locations.
This is the second consecutive year UTA has canceled classes due to a winter storm. Last year, UTA canceled classes for a week because of extreme weather conditions and power outages.
Select dining services, the University Center, the Commons, UTA Libraries, Campus Recreation, Parking and Transportation Services and Division for Enterprise Development are expected to remain open to support students living on or near campus.
The university will also extend the required COVID-19 testing deadline to Feb. 11 for people returning to campus once the university resumes in-person instruction, according to the email.
Employees will not work on campus or remotely through Friday. The university advises employees to contact supervisors regarding duties and circumstances.
In a Feb. 1 press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott joined several state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas to reassure Texans the state is prepared for the winter weather conditions.
"Texans are urged to avoid driving on roads and closely monitor weather conditions and guidance from local and state officials over the coming days as we work together to keep our loved ones safe,” Abbott said in the press release.
ERCOT said its power grid will be reliable enough to supply energy during the storm and that it will monitor its electricity demand as weather conditions progress. The Public Utility Commission of Texas has also worked on winterizing their facilities to meet and exceed federal winter weather standards, according to the release.
The Metroplex may see a chance of snow and sleet between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, and the temperature will remain below freezing throughout the day. While sunny over the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing every night: a low of 13 F Friday night, 19 F Saturday night and 24 F Sunday night.
During last year’s winter storm, on-campus residents without power could also stay in the Commons and the University Center, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The UTA community should monitor the university’s website, Facebook, Twitter and their individual emails for more information.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.