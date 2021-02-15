UTA closes campus, cancels all classes through Wednesday

UTA closed campus and canceled all classes through Wednesday, effective immediately. The decision was made because of extreme winter weather and widespread power outages, according to a universitywide email.
Employee remote work is also suspended through Wednesday, but essential personnel should continue to report to work, according to the email.
On-campus power outages are not part of rolling blackouts, but a part of unrelated outages with no estimated restoration time. The campus could still be subject to rolling blackouts for the remainder of the extreme weather event.
The University Center and the Commons will be open normal hours, with limited dining services available at both locations.
UTA will announce the campus’ status for the remainder of the week on Wednesday afternoon.
Any new information will be released at uta.edu, UTA’s Facebook and Twitter, the Mavwire and university emails.
@ByDavidSilvaR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.