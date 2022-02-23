UTA closes through Thursday due to winter weather

The Gateway Tower is pictured during a winter storm Feb. 14, 2021, at UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street.

UTA announced it would close campus at 2:30pm on Wednesday and all day Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions, according to a universitywide TrailBlazer email.

All online and in-person classes are canceled. The closure affects the UTA Research Institute, the UTA Fort Worth Center and all other UTA locations.

Work for on-campus and remote employees is suspended through Thursday.

Select dining services and campus buildings will remain open to support students living on or near campus.  

Individuals can go to the university's website, Facebook, Twitter or their UTA email for additional information.

This is the second time the university closed its campus as a result of winter weather during this spring semester. 

UTA closed campus Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 due to similar inclement weather, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Metroplex northward to the Red River until 6 p.m. Thursday.  

Light sleet and freezing rain are expected. Ice may accumulate around one-tenth of an inch, and sleet is expected to accumulate up to one-quarter inch. 

Roads should become icy, making driving conditions dangerous, especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

Winter Weather Dining Hours  

Connection Café: open until 8 p.m. Wednesday 

Maverick Café: open until 8 p.m. Wednesday

All retail locations closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

