UTA, city discuss potential partnership plans during City Council meeting

Interim President Teik Lim’s visit to the Arlington City Council’s Tuesday afternoon meeting sparked discussion about the city’s partnership with UTA and the university’s plans for future campus projects.

Lim gave updates about the university including the Texas Tier One designation, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Star Award for the institution’s COVID-19 response and UTA’s record-breaking enrollment numbers for first-time-in college and international students.

“We have never been stronger in all aspects: academically, research, financially,” he said. “So, we’re in a steep trajectory forward.”

The city council members asked questions relating to UTA.

Raul Gonzalez, District 2 City Council member, asked about the future of 2nd Street and the surrounding area that the university owns.

Lim said there’s no specific plan for the area yet, but further details will come from the Campus Master Plan.

Lim said he wants to see the east and west campuses better connected.

Students do not use the three bridges connecting the campus, he said. He thinks the reason is the number of stairs students have to walk to use them, and proposed a tunnel or a building over Cooper Street to increase walking traffic between the two sides of the campus. 

Lim said he would like to see a first-rate research park added to campus to better compete with other distinguished universities.

Andrew Piel, District 4 City Council member, asked how UTA and the city could collaborate more to mutually benefit each other.

“Having a stronger relationship with UT Arlington, in my mind, is the most important thing the city can do,” Piel said.

