UTA Cinematic Arts to host Alphabet Soup Film Contest focused on diversity, equity and inclusion

UTA’s Cinematic Arts program is hosting the virtual Alphabet Soup Film Contest, sponsored by Samsung, on March 12 to March 14 to give participants an opportunity to share what diversity, equity and inclusion means to them.
The Alphabet Soup Film Contest’s theme is “diversity, equity and inclusion,” and the contest is open to all UTA students, faculty and staff. A diverse group of judges from the film world will rank each film, and winners can earn a first-place prize of $500, a second-place prize of $300, a third-place prize of $200 and a New Media Award sponsored by Samsung.
“We want to see you, what your story is, how you view the world,” said Faheem Rashid, Alphabet Soup Public Relations co-head. “That’s our goal.”
On March 12 at noon, coordinators will announce a prop that participants must use in their films. After the secret prop is revealed, participants will have 48 hours to complete their projects. Films must be less than five minutes and can be from any genre, and participants can create their films on mobile devices or digital cameras. To be considered for prizes, participants must submit their films to FilmFreeway no later than 11:59 a.m. on March 14.
Samsung is sponsoring the New Media Award, which gives participants a chance to win a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note20.
To qualify for the New Media Award, the film must be shot using a Samsung device, and it must be registered on FilmFreeway under “New Media Award.”
The UTA Library has a plethora of equipment and resources available to all participants to rent during the competition. The equipment includes, but is not limited to, cameras, editing computers, green screens, lights and more. Additionally, Samsung will provide 15 Galaxy Note20s for participants to rent for the competition at no cost.
@DejahAbraham
