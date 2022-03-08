UTA celebrates women’s history through various campus events

March brings the opportunity to reflect on women’s accomplishments, trials and tribulations through the country’s decades-long tradition: Women’s History Month.
This yearly recognition of women’s history began as a national celebration in 1981, when Congress authorized and requested former President Ronald Reagan to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982, as “Women’s History Week,” according to the Library of Congress’ Women’s History Month website.
In 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed legislation that designated March as Women’s History Month that year and acknowledged American women of every race, class and ethnic background for their contributions to the country.
Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the U.S. president to proclaim March as Women’s History Month. Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month in honor of women’s history.
Every March, people can honor generations of trailblazing women and girls who have built the nation, shaped its progress and strengthened the character of its people, said President Joe Biden in this year’s proclamation.
As part of this month’s celebration, the Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting various events, including speaker discussions and a self-defense class. For some faculty, this month serves as a time to reflect on and appreciate women in society and their personal lives.
The month is an opportunity to think about women in historical roles that have been primarily focused on men, said Dustin Harp, communication associate professor and Women’s and Gender Studies program director.
Jessica Sanchez, Student Advocacy Services director and adjunct professor for the School of Social Work and Women’s and Gender Studies, said when she thinks of women during the month, she first thinks of her mom.
Jaime Green, marketing and management senior, said she also thinks of her mother during Women’s History Month because of how hard she worked to start her own business and become financially independent.
“She was a school teacher, and she didn’t have the passion for it anymore after her father passed,” Green said. “She just wanted to be able to be there for her kids.”
Sanchez said that within society and academia, she admires Gloria Anzaldúa and Patricia Zavella, two Chicana feminist scholars, as well as Patricia Hill Collins and Kimberlé Crenshaw, two prominent Black feminist scholars.
She appreciates her colleagues, who motivate her to continue her work on campus every day, Sanchez said.
During the month, she wears hoop earrings and braids her hair to connect with her culture. She doesn’t hesitate to share her thoughts and acknowledge her accomplishments.
Harp draws inspiration from many women, including those in her family and Hillary Clinton, who she said has fought for many people while weathering society’s scorn.
She recognizes Women’s History Month by organizing events and educating people on women’s issues, Harp said.
Her goal is to teach people on those issues in hopes that they do the right thing, she said.
If students can learn why the month is important, they can pass that information on to other generations, she said.
UTA is hosting several women’s history events this month.
Last year’s Women’s History Month theme for events was “Redefining the ‘F’ Word: Feminism,” said Relius Johnson, Multicultural Affairs assistant director.
This year’s theme is “Women’s Health, Women’s Choice.”
Johnson said he focuses on “three E’s” in his programs — empower, educate and engage. The programs planned for this month will hit all three, but some events will prioritize one focus over the others.
He hopes students learn something at the events and gain a new perspective.
Green said she was particularly excited for UTA’s women’s art show, where her own work will be displayed.
It will be her first time presenting her work in public, and she may use certain colors to depict feminism in her piece, she said.
Johnson said there are eight women in his life who have shaped him into the person he is today, including his grandmother and Melanie Sheppard, former Multicultural Affairs director.
Sanchez said women’s history, like Black history, deserves to be recognized all year rather than just during one specific month.
Green said women are continually fighting for equality, including in jobs and wages.
“Women are constantly seen as the underdog,” she said. “I think the more we raise awareness, the better it’s going to be for us in the long run.”
