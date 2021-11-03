UTA celebrates Native American History Month, recognizing community’s accomplishments

UTA will celebrate Native American Heritage Month by hosting events to spotlight important issues affecting the community in November.
The month recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of the Native American community, said Les Riding-In, assistant dean and director of graduate programs for the College of Liberal Arts.
“We’re here. We’re part of the community. We contribute to this community,” Riding-In said.
The UTA Native American community will offer more varied presentations than they have had in the past, he said.
History associate professor Paul Conrad, who specializes in Native American history, said he thinks heritage months are an opportunity to provide education.
Americans can’t understand what it means to live in the U.S. without thinking about and getting to know Native American people, said Conrad, who is not Native American.
“I don’t think we can understand our country without understanding the fact that it is built on top of Native American communities, Native American homelands,” he said.
Sampson Dewey, industrial engineering sophomore and Native American Student Association president, said he wants his fellow students to know Native American students attend UTA, and anyone can be an ally.
Dewey said Native American students want to share their culture as much as people want to learn about it.
“It melts my heart knowing that I can spread my culture in any form,” he said.
Riding-In is hosting an event Nov. 9 about tribal colleges and how they serve Native Americans. He said he wants to dispel misconceptions about these institutions.
People usually mistake tribal colleges as remedial, which is not true, he said.
The U.S. Department of Education website currently lists 32 fully accredited tribal colleges and universities in the U.S. Tribal colleges and universities intend to maintain, preserve and restore Native languages and cultural traditions while also providing career and technical education for the community.
Riding-In said the movement to establish tribal colleges began in the late ’60s, and its goal was to give Native Americans access to education in places where it wasn’t available. The history behind it isn’t well known, and he wants to bring that knowledge to campus, he said.
The 32 tribal colleges and universities available offer a total of 358 total programs, including apprenticeships, diplomas, certificates and degrees.
“Tribal colleges are very strong,” he said. “Many of them are highly competitive as well. And they provide access, they provide solutions for students to be able to complete at a tribal college, then move on to a major university.”
The university will also have a series of events at the Central Library to highlight and discuss Native American authors who have won Pulitzer Prizes over the past year, Conrad said.
Conrad led the month of celebrations Tuesday with an event called “Voices from UTA and Beyond.”
The event provided a platform for members of the UTA Native American community to share what they want non-Natives to know about their history and culture, he said.
He hopes students will gain a new awareness of Indigenous histories and cultures by learning from Native Americans’ perspectives throughout the month, Conrad said.
Besides events to highlight the daily struggles the Native American community faces, Conrad said the university will also host heavier events about violence against Indigenous women.
Riding-In said he wants the UTA community to be aware of the Native American presence on campus.
Conrad echoed similar sentiments and said many often cast Native American people and history into the past.
“What I would really want the UTA community to know is that Native students and community members are here,” he said. “They’re doing great work and that they should watch out for that work.”
