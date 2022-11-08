UTA celebrates national Native American Heritage Month

Every November, the U.S. observes Native American Heritage Month to celebrate its Indigenous groups’ culture, achievements and history.
The month first started as a national celebration when former President George H.W. Bush approved a resolution that designated November 1990 as National American Indian Heritage Month, according to the Native American Heritage Month’s website.
Proclamations with differing names for the month have been consistently issued since 1994, including when President Joe Biden signed a decree this year. In it, he said he would help heal intergenerational trauma caused by past policies and ensure Native Americans have every opportunity to succeed, according to a White House statement Oct. 31.
The university opened the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard on Oct. 10, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Members of the Native American Student Association and the local community will finish painting the words of the Land Acknowledgment in the Central Library mall Nov. 23.
A Land Acknowledgement task force convened in 2018 to discuss the land acknowledgement statement and commemorative site, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The committee is composed of students, faculty and staff–many with Native American Ancestry.
Phyllis Nuno, Native American Student Association treasurer, said she hopes students will be able to gain knowledge from actual Indigenous people rather than hearing from non-Indigenous people speaking for her community, which she feels has happened in the past.
“We do have our own voice, but I hope that they could find interest in knowing more about us and, hopefully, just having the respect that I feel that we deserve,” Nuno said.
UTA’s Indigenous community members hope the month will encourage people to look past stereotypes and understand that Native Americans are still here and part of their communities.
Stephen Silva-Brave, vice president of the Native American Student Association and member of the Land Acknowledgment committee, said he wanted Native Americans to be treated like normal members of the community. Instead of engaging with stereotypes when speaking with an Indigenous person, he said people should get to know more about them and their background.
He said there’s nothing weird or unordinary about Native Americans. For the most part, they live similar lives like everyone else.
“We’re not a thing of the past, right? We’re in your classes. We’re succeeding. We’re not the stereotypes that people think of us,” Silva-Brave said.
Having a month dedicated to highlighting the heritage of Native Americans is significant for the community to reflect, share their culture and give gratitude to their ancestors, said Sampson Dewey, Native American Student Association president.
Although Dewey said there’s no way to come back from the centuries of oppression and displacement Native Americans experienced, he believes opening the courtyard and the endowed scholarship are a good start.
Silva-Brave echoed similar sentiments about the importance of the month and said he thinks it’s good for non-Natives to learn more about Indigenous history, culture and relevance and to celebrate the original inhabitants of U.S. land.
While he’s generally not a fan of land acknowledgments because there’s not much power in just reading them, Silva-Brave said the opening of a physical space on campus meant a lot to him.
“UTA, the school that I just happened to end up going to, is the first school that I know of that has done something like that in Texas, of all places,” he said. “In this political climate that we’re in, to actually take the time to put up a monument, give us a space, hold an event. It really meant a lot.”
Dewey said he hopes the campus community learns about the Land Acknowledgment and its significance. To him, it’s something that only takes around 30 seconds to recite and can have meaning for everybody.
For Dewey, the work the Native American Student Association does isn’t for themselves but for others.
“If it wasn’t for our ancestors and elders and stuff, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “They give us the support, and so we give them the support, we give them that platform and so I really just want to say thanks just to them and I look forward to seeing what we can do for the future generations.”
