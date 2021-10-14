UTA celebrates its 126th Founder’s Day with cookies, games, speeches

Kinesiology senior Briana Means waits for a cupcake at the UTA Founder's Day event Oct. 9, 2019, on the Central Library mall.

 File photo / Elias Valverde II

The UTA community gathered at Palo Duro Lounge on Thursday for UTA’s 126th Founder’s Day celebration with cookies, games and speeches.

UTA ambassadors greeted the students as attendees grabbed square cookies frosted with the university’s logo.

In interim President Teik Lim’s speech, he said UTA’s education provides more than just a degree. It makes students well-rounded.

“We want to make you a whole person when you leave here so that you can have an impact in society,” Lim said.

He also urged students to participate in school activities. Students shouldn’t just go to class and go home or back to their room, he said. They should get involved in whatever moves them.

That’s what being a student at UTA means, he said.

Student Body President Caitlyn Burge spoke about the history of the university and students’ contributions to it.

“Our history, our paths behind us, empower us to forge new paths as leaders in Texas,” Burge said.

Like every builder, creator and leader before them, students are making history at UTA, she said.

International business sophomore Raoul Luis said this is his first semester at UTA. He enjoyed the event as he got to see Lim in person and found out about Mr. and Ms. UTA, he said.

