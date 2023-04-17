UTA celebrates Earth Week with sustainable activities

UTA will celebrate Earth Day throughout this week with an activity-filled Earth Week for students to have fun and learn about sustainability.
Bounty of Nature: Worm Farming & Composting
Earth Week will kick off with a worm composting learning experience from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Library’s FabLab. Registration is not required, but supplies are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis.
Lake Arlington Cleanup
There will be an organized clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Lake Arlington, hosted by the Environmental Science Club and the Arlington Parks and Recreation Department. The clean-up site will be at 4501 Enchanted Bay Blvd.
Earth Day Fair
The Office of Sustainability will host a fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the University Center’s Palo Duro lounge for students to come together and celebrate Earth Day. There will be around 20 organizations attending, including the City of Arlington and nonprofits, chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare said.
Clean Up at the UTA Compost Site
Campus composter John Darling will lead an event from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday on composting at the UTA compost site, groundskeeper Vanessa Galindo said. The activity, which is split into two parts, will demonstrate how to build a compost pile. The first part will show how to put in a foundation for the compost site garden bed.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the compost site, participants will complete the installation and also do a compost pile build, Galindo said.
Electronic Waste Recycling Drive
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the University Center Mall, there will be an electronic waste recycling drive where students can give away broken down or old electronics to be properly recycled and kept out of landfills. The drive will accept items such as monitors, televisions, computers and computer accessories, printers, shredders, cell phones, DVDs, copiers and fax machines.
Electronic waste that has a UTA asset tag will not be accepted. The full list of recyclable objects is available on the university’s website.
The Big Event: Don’t Feed the Watergoats
Earth Week will conclude with the university’s largest day of service with the Big Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Earth Day, around Lake Arlington. There will be three different sites around the lake where volunteers can help clean waterways near watergoats — a floating device that creates a barrier preventing clogging from trash.
The three sites are South Cravens Road and Wildcat Branch, Dowell Road and Quail Road and Eugene McCray Park.
