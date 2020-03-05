UTA canceled all summer study abroad programs in countries with a level 2 or level 3 travel advisory related to the coronavirus and is requiring all university-sponsored international travel to be approved by a committee.
Countries with a level 2 or level 3 advisory include China, South Korea, Italy and Iran according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UTA also asked students, staff and faculty to reconsider any personal trips to countries affected by the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. Students, staff and faculty are required to report any personal travel to a country with a level 2 or level 3 advisory, according to a university email from UTA’s Health Services.
Personal travel information must be submitted as soon as possible through an international travel form.
Any university-sponsored international travel requests must be approved by the International Oversight Committee, according to the Health Services email.
The International Oversight Committee reviews all international travel requests by students, faculty and staff. Its evaluations are in accordance with the CDC’s travel recommendations, according to the email.
Individuals returning from an affected country must self-isolate for 14 days off-campus before returning to class or work, according to the email. They will be contacted by Health Services with further directions regarding quarantine check-ins and when they can return to campus.
Students, faculty or staff should not visit the Health Services clinic without calling first, the email states. Employees will provide phone consultation and work with local and regional health departments to care for symptomatic individuals.
Study Abroad adviser Kate Stewart sent an email to a group of students announcing that their study abroad program was canceled.
“Please know that these decisions are not made by the university lightly,” Stewart said in the email. “But the health and safety of UTA students, faculty and staff is the priority.”
One of the canceled study abroad trips was a communication program planning to visit Japan this summer, according to Study Abroad’s website. Broadcast specialist LaDonna Aiken said 21 students were slated to go.
The CDC issued a level 2 advisory regarding travel to Japan in February, according to its website.
As of Wednesday, there were about 300 coronavirus cases in the country, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The $75 study abroad application fee will be removed from any affected student’s account, according to the Study Abroad email.
Study Abroad director Kelli Anderson emailed the two professors leading the Japan trip, Aiken and Brian Horton, assistant professor of instruction, Tuesday afternoon to notify them the Japan trip was canceled.
“We can reschedule the program for next year, but there are many students who won’t have another opportunity before they graduate,” Aiken said.
They were planning to book accommodations Wednesday, so they weren’t far into the planning process, she said.
“It was really hard to tell the students,” she said.
Aiken hopes the situation improves in Japan and the program can be saved for students, but it will more than likely be delayed until next year.
Horton said in an email that the decision was disappointing, though he understood its reason.
“Administrators have to act judiciously and in the best interest of multiple parties,” he said.
He said it's hard to predict what will happen, and the situation could become worse, but to him, it doesn’t seem any riskier to travel in Japan with sensible precautions than it is in America.
Broadcasting senior Marina Bustillo found out about the trip last spring after taking a class taught by Aiken. She was one of the first students who put down a deposit for the trip.
Bustillo said she was told that the students who planned to go would have their money refunded since the program did not book any accommodations yet.
She kept up with news reports about the coronavirus because she thought it was interesting how it’s unraveling.
“Honestly, it's been a little bit overwhelming,” she said. “I’ve been waiting on this trip for a whole year, so I was really excited to go.”
