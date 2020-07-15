UTA cancels on-campus events through Aug. 15

All on-campus events are canceled through Aug. 15 in accordance with local, regional and national health guidelines, according to the university website.
When possible, the university will work with organizers to reschedule these events for later dates, the website stated.
As for the events scheduled after Aug. 15, decisions will be made by Aug. 1.
