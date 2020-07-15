UTA cancels on-campus events through Aug. 15

Cars drive down Cooper Street on Oct. 8, 2018. All on-campus events are canceled through Aug. 15 in accordance with local, regional and national health guidelines

 The Shorthorn: File photo

All on-campus events are canceled through Aug. 15 in accordance with local, regional and national health guidelines, according to the university website.

When possible, the university will work with organizers to reschedule these events for later dates, the website stated.

As for the events scheduled after Aug. 15, decisions will be made by Aug. 1.

@nanavedia

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments