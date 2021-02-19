UTA campus to remain closed through weekend, classes to resume Monday

UTA will remain closed through Sunday due to the impact of extreme winter weather, according to a universitywide email Friday.

All classes in all formats are canceled and are scheduled to resume on Monday.

All UTA locations are affected by the closure, including the UTA Research Institute in Fort Worth and the UTA Fort Worth Center.

The University Center, the Commons, Central Library and Maverick Activities Center are scheduled to resume normal operations beginning Saturday.

Electricity has been restored to campus buildings, and restoration of the university’s heating system is underway, according to the email. As the interior temperatures increase, there is an increased risk of pipe ruptures. Students can report damage to UTA Facilities Management at 817-272-2000.

UTA officials are also continuing to assess the impact of the extreme weather on campus operations.

The Arlington boil water notice remains in effect, and individuals should continue exercising caution in icy conditions.

