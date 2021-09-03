UTA campus revives as in-person events return amid loosening COVID-19 protocols

With UTA lifting their COVID-19 health protocols, student organizations, academic departments and EXCEL Campus Activities revive campus life with in-person events.
EXCEL, a student-led programming board that organizes events for the UTA community, made the change from virtual to in-person events as students returned to campus.
From movie nights to a haunted house and the Homecoming BASH, the EXCEL staff have arranged various free events for the UTA community to enjoy.
The board organized “Cards Against Hypnosis,” an interactive hypnotist show, at the Bluebonnet Ballroom Tuesday evening.
Hypnotist David Hall selected 11 volunteers to be hypnotized.
Once the volunteers were hypnotized, Hall persuaded them to dance, sing a heavy metal rendition of the ABCs and believe they had won 1 million dollars among other outlandish behaviors.
“It’s just a really fun, unique way of having it be more engaging and more interactive with the audience,” he said.
EXCEL programming director Stephy Ortiz said they had a similar event last year, and EXCEL decided to organize the event this year because of the positive response from students.
“It’s really awesome just to see the campus kind of alive again,” EXCEL President Alina von Essen said. “I got used to everywhere being so quiet, so actually hearing people bustle around, I’m like, oh this is so exciting!”
EXCEL plans to bring back Homecoming events this November. The Maverick Formal, a formal dance, is a chance for students who felt like they missed out on prom to dress up and dance, von Essen said.
“We have tried to show a variety of events,” said PK Kelly, director of Student Activities. “When people come, we hope that they will meet someone, that they will make some friends and that they will feel that they belong at UTA.”
Becky Neilson, College of Business assistant dean, said she felt sad for the students because they didn’t experience the traditional college social life during the pandemic.
The college doesn’t have any events planned for students now, Neilson said.
The Theatre Arts and Dance department is producing a series of plays, musicals and dance concerts in the Mainstage Theatre for a live crowd, interim department chair Anne Healy said.
“We're very excited to be able to present in our theatres and to be able to have live audiences back,” Healy said.
When UTA first transitioned online in Spring 2020, the department had to continue its performance productions through filming and later streaming the videos on a streaming platform.
“Our production work is our laboratory,” she said. “It's where our students do what they've read in books, what they've learned in lectures. That's where they apply it.”
Some student organizations like the Korean Culture Association want to have in-person meetings. Wednesday is when the student organizations department will allow organizations to book meeting spaces, said Alejandra Romero, president of the association and international business senior.
“We just wanted to get people back to normal as much normal as possible,” Romero said. “I know [people] are tired of looking at their screens all the time, so, you know, we want to see people also.”
Student organizations coming back to life also include sororities. And all 12 sororities are up and recruiting.
“We do have recruitment coming up next week, it’s going to be amazing to see everyone back,” said Isabel Morales, a biology senior at Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority, Inc.
After almost two years of virtual school, new and returning students are ready to hit the ground running and get involved in student affairs this year.
Delta Alpha Sigma sorority usually receives about 60 to 80 interest forms for their sorority each year, Morales said. But this year they’ve already seen over 100 interest forms even before Activity Fair Day.
Activity Fair Day is the biggest event the student organizations department plans, student development specialist Julia Clark said. The Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day, which took place Wednesday, was a chance for organizations, departments and outside vendors to showcase their events and participation opportunities.
“Observing the interactions between the students participating and the students staffing the tables is just really exciting to see,” Clark said.
The department planned for 250 tables but reduced the number after seeing the low sign-up rate, she said. They had slightly over 200 tables, which was lower than past years, but the event was still a success.
Some student organizations that struggled to gain momentum contributed to the low participation numbers.
The Delta Alpha Omega Multicultural Fraternity, Inc. wants to get more exposure this year as it was difficult to do virtually, said Adan Fraire, political science senior and secretary of the fraternity.
“We've been caged up for about a year or so, or not caged up but, you know, at home doing nothing, and we want to be part of the community,” Fraire said.
