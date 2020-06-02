The UTA campus closed at 2 p.m Tuesday because of anticipated protests later this evening.
The campus will close in order to “minimize disruptions to local commuter traffic and out of an abundance of caution,” according to a campus-wide email.
UTA Parking Services and the UTA Police Department will establish parking and traffic limitations, and the UTA shuttle bus service suspended operations at 2 p.m, according to the email.
The announcement comes after a day of peaceful protests against police violence in downtown Arlington that were followed by vandalism and property damage in a few areas.
A second protest in downtown Arlington is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Surrounding cities such as Dallas and Fort Worth have issued curfews to mitigate “criminal looting, vandalism, and violence,” but as of Tuesday, Arlington has not enacted any such curfew.
UTA recommends that all faculty, staff and students minimize their travel to and from the vicinity of campus and report emergencies to the UTA Police Department at 817-272-3003 or by calling 911.
