UTA calls for students to star in The College Tour

The university is looking for students who are interested in appearing in a UTA-centric episode of The College Tour, a television show designed to provide a student’s perspective of colleges across the country. Students wanting to participate have until June 9 to submit an application video to this link.
The show’s hosts interview students, focusing on campus life, academic excellence, career development and other areas that affect student’s daily lives. UTA’s episode will air on the show’s website in late 2023 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2024.
The show will film at the university in August to highlight the campus. Audition videos must be under two minutes and should highlight the student’s personal story at the university.
“We want students from all areas of the university to submit short two-minute videos so we can take a look and figure out who can help the university tell its story,” said Jeff Carlton, UTA executive director of communications and media relations.
The show has highlighted other local colleges in earlier seasons, including the University of North Texas in season three. In that episode, the show began by discussing the school’s proximity to the Metroplex, as well as spotlighting the community on campus. Other Texas schools that have been featured include Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin and Baylor University.
Alex Boylan, The College Tour executive producer and host, said he created the show after he went through the college application process with his niece.
“As I was helping her navigate this college search, it's really hard,” Boylan said. ”It's overwhelming for students, for parents, for teachers to figure out what's their right vibe.”
He said most students don’t have the money to travel to every school they’re interested in, so the show focuses on bringing the authentic view of each campus it profiles. The show has over 100 episodes, and they send each episode to over 60,000 high school counselors across the country.
In its first season, the show profiled Arizona State University and mentioned a partnership with Starbucks and its scholarship opportunities. Boylan’s niece worked at Starbucks but didn’t know this program existed. She applied and later received a full ride to ASU.
“That’s just one human story very early on and journey at this show,” Boylan said. “That happens every day, all day, in all kinds of different capacities.“
Carlton said the show is a great way to introduce UTA to prospective students and the university wants to highlight its academic rigor, vibrant university and diverse student body.
Students have submitted videos talking about the Movin’ Mavs, the school’s national championship winning wheelchair basketball team, and how the university is accessible to individuals with physical disabilities, he said. First-generation students have also come forward to discuss how welcoming the university has been.
“This is a chance for fun and engaging students to really explain how they're part of the UTA story and who they are and why they love the university and why they're here in the first place,” Carlton said.
