UTA begins hiring process for vice president for Student Affairs vacancy

UTA has launched the hiring process to fill the vice president for Student Affairs vacancy.
The vice president for Student Affairs is tasked to lead a diverse division and be a champion or advocate for issues and concerns of students on and off campus, online, undergraduate and graduate, according to the job posting. The position reports directly to Tamara Brown, UTA’s provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
The Division of Student Affairs has 22 departments and programs, approximately 200 professional staff members and advises nearly 330 student organizations, according to the university website. Notable programs under the division include Health Services, the Student Advocacy Services and the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change.
Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, stepped down from her position Nov. 18, according to a university email. Nagy, who was with UTA for over 20 years prior to the departure, served in multiple positions within the division before being named its leader in 2017.
In the same email, the university announced Teresea Madden, current vice president for Global Education, Outreach and Extended Students, will serve as acting vice president for Student Affairs. She has been with the university since 2004.
In an email response to The Shorthorn, Madden said she’s had new opportunities to experience the energy and witness the Student Affairs staff members' dedication and commitment to UTA students and is looking forward to the upcoming fall commencement ceremony.
“For the remainder of the semester, the Student Affairs team remains focused on helping our students finish this semester strong, ensuring we support our students through end-of-semester exams and the hectic pace that naturally comes with the conclusion of a semester,” she said.
Following Nagy stepping down from her position, the university confirmed Nov. 21 the departure of Stephanie McAlpine, director for Communications, Planning and Operations for the Division of Student Affairs, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. In her position, McAlpine reported directly to Nagy.
The division recently filled two vacant administrative roles, selecting James Ramey as the director of Student Conduct and Ryan Gilmore as the coordinator of Commencement and Special Projects.
The vice president for Student Affairs is one of the highest-paying positions in the university, with Nagy receiving $272,954 for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the salary database that is published by The Shorthorn. The job portal for the role has opened to applicants, and the search committee “will begin reviewing applications immediately,” according to the university’s website.
