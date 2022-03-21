UTA Bed Races return for first time since 2019

Anushka Shrestha, accounting and finance junior, holds onto a bed frame while civil engineering sophomore Edwin Chavez pushes it down the field during the 2019 Bed Races on March 27, 2019, at Maverick Stadium. 

Bed Races return to UTA on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.   

The races will continue for the first time since the online switch in 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The UTA tradition dates back to 1980, which commemorated Maverick Stadium’s opening.

Teams of up to 5 can register by March 22 after paying a $40 fee before March 11 or $50 fee after March 12. Racing beds and T-shirts are provided for each team and will be given out when checking into the event. Participants are encouraged to wear Candy Land-themed costumes to enter this year’s costume contest.  

The team captains’ meeting is scheduled for March 23 at 7:15 p.m. with the races following at 7:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded to the winners.  

Admission to the event will be free and open to the UTA community.

@Perriello369!

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments