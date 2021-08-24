UTA becomes the fourth institution to achieve Texas Tier One status after nearly 12 years

UTA achieved Texas Tier One status Aug. 19, unlocking doors to funding from the National Research University Fund and gaining national recognition.
The National Research University Fund will allocate about $6.2 million annually starting fiscal year 2022, chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said. UTA is the fourth institution in the state to attain the status, and the first to do so in more than three years.
“This is a game changer for UTA that has been nearly 12 years in the making,” interim President Teik Lim said in a UTA press release. “Texas Tier One designation is a public invitation to take a fresh look at UTA’s academic and research excellence and the impact this special University is making on the region, the state of Texas and beyond.”
Lim said in one of his first campuswide messages as the interim president that continuing to meet Texas Tier One criteria was one of four focus areas.
“I am so proud of this accomplishment and so grateful to our Maverick community for its hard work and dedication toward this goal,” he said.
The journey lasted more than a decade throughout the terms of three former university presidents, including James Spaniolo and Vistasp Karbhari. Lim said the focused commitment of the UTA community contributed to the feat.
“The entire university — students, faculty, staff and alumni — should be proud because so many contributed so much over many years to achieve this milestone,” Spaniolo said in an email. “That said, however, there is much more to do and I believe the best is yet to come.”
The designation places UTA among the best research institutions in Texas, said Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations.
“I am thrilled that UTA has been designated a Texas Tier 1 Institution,” Karbhari said in an email. “This caps years of hard work by our faculty and cements the reputation of the University as a leading research university with significant impact locally, regionally and nationally.”
The National Research University Fund was established by the 81st Texas Legislature in 2009 to provide funding for emerging research universities to achieve national prominence.
To be designated as Tier One, universities must meet the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s criteria and maintain them for two consecutive years.
UTA met the criteria for the past two fiscal years. The Coordinating Board used this year to evaluate UTA’s qualifications for Tier One, Carpenter said.
The criteria to achieve Tier One status include:
- being designated as an emerging research university in the Coordinating Board’s accountability system
- having expenditures of at least $45 million in restricted research
And complying with four of the following:
- $400 million in endowments annually
- 200 doctorates awarded annually
- Freshman class with high academic achievement
- Membership in Association of Research Libraries, Phi Beta Kappa or equivalent national recognition
- High quality faculty
- Commitment to high quality graduate education
UTA wasn’t close to meeting all the criteria in 2009, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. In 2009, the university had about $12 million in restricted research expenditures and produced 150 doctorates.
“It is not surprising because we worked so hard on this for 12 years. It [would] be very disappointing if it didn’t happen,” Aswath said.
Besides the extra funding UTA will receive, the designation also recognizes that it’s a successful research university that improves the value of students’ degrees, he said.
“This is for everybody to share; it’s not just the administration talking about it for everyone,” he said. “All students, all staff, all faculty should be bragging about this to everyone they can because this is some-thing we should be very proud of.”
Not everybody can claim they go to a Tier One institution, Aswath said. The other three Texas Tier One universities are Texas Tech University, the University of Houston and UT-Dallas.
“It is an honor to be a Maverick every day, but I have never been prouder than I am now with this tremendous news,” Lim said. “I trust you share my heightened sense of Maverick pride as we celebrate UTA’s newest accomplishment. Thank you once again.”
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.