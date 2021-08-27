UTA associate professor of management dies at 63

Margaret Ann McFadyen, associate professor of management, died on Aug. 14th. She was 63 years old.
McFadyen had a 15-year-long career in banking prior to her work in academia. She served at UTA from 2007 until her death this summer.
McFadyen served on many committees within the College of Business, such as the grade appeals committee, PhD committee and the College of Business research committee.
She was an experienced researcher and published articles in prestigious outlets such as the Harvard Business Review and the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology.
Management department chair George Benson said his department looks for people who are good colleagues and can foster a supportive atmosphere. He said McFadyen was one of those people.
“Ann was one of those folks who was really highly regarded by everybody here,” Benson said. “Both for the work that she was doing, but also because she was a good friend.”
He said her colleagues in the College of Business were shocked to hear of her passing. She was scheduled to teach this fall.
Kirk Millican, McFadyen’s husband of almost three years, said she was ill for many years before her death, but she didn’t divulge the information to many people. She didn’t want others to worry about her, Millican said.
McFadyen loved teaching and had strong relationships with her students, he said. One time, she flew all the way to Toronto for a student’s wedding. He said she cherished her work and the effects she could have on others.
“She loved the research and the writing. That was very important to her,” he said. “And that’s what she tried to, those processes, that she tried to pass on to her students.”
Millican remembered McFadyen’s love of travel and cooking. She was an avid collector of cookbooks, he said. One of their favorite places to travel was Italy, but over the summers they would also venture to the Red River for whitewater rafting and hiking. In addition to travel and culinary pursuits, McFadyen was a classically trained pianist, he said.
“She would play and I would sit with a dog at my feet with a glass of wine and listen and watch her,” he said. “And that was wonderful.”
James Quick, professor emeritus of management, collaborated with McFadyen on an article for the Harvard Business Review. He said she was a vivacious and inspirational figure to those she worked with.
“She was one of the most passionate, vibrant and inquisitive colleagues that I’ve known in my 40-plus year history at UT Arlington.” Quick said. “She loved life, she loved what she did. She was good at it, and that made a difference. She was a shining light for a lot of us.”
Millican said McFadyen’s faith gave her peace through her final years. Their favorite day was Sunday, where they could be found sitting together in the pews of First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth.
“Death is not the victor here,” Quick said. “Ann McFadyen is the victor. She lived a good and a righteous life, and her impact will continue.”
