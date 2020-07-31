UTA asks students to self-isolate two weeks before returning to campus this fall

The UTA tower sits under the night sky June 24 on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street in Arlington.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Elias Valverde II

UTA is asking students to limit social activities and exposure to outsiders for 14 days before returning to campus next month for the fall semester, according to a Division of Student Affairs email Friday.

The precautionary measure — which also asks students to self-monitor their health daily, wear masks and maintain social distance — is intended to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 when classes resume.

The email outlines the following recommendations:

  • Stay at home as much as possible and limit social interaction
  • Avoid public transportation and dining out
  • Maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone outside the home
  • Do not allow “unnecessary guests” into the home
  • Wear a mask at all times when out in public

Health Services will be conducting on-campus testing for students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The tests will be free of charge to students identified as in need of testing, regardless of whether they have insurance.

Students, faculty and staff who test positive or come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to file a report using the Close Contact or Personal Diagnosis form.

@shaydougie

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments