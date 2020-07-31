UTA asks students to self-isolate two weeks before returning to campus this fall

UTA is asking students to limit social activities and exposure to outsiders for 14 days before returning to campus next month for the fall semester, according to a Division of Student Affairs email Friday.
The precautionary measure — which also asks students to self-monitor their health daily, wear masks and maintain social distance — is intended to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 when classes resume.
The email outlines the following recommendations:
- Stay at home as much as possible and limit social interaction
- Avoid public transportation and dining out
- Maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone outside the home
- Do not allow “unnecessary guests” into the home
- Wear a mask at all times when out in public
Health Services will be conducting on-campus testing for students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The tests will be free of charge to students identified as in need of testing, regardless of whether they have insurance.
Students, faculty and staff who test positive or come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to file a report using the Close Contact or Personal Diagnosis form.
@shaydougie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.