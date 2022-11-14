UTA art professor illustrates Soviet nostalgia in exhibit

Art is a language of thoughts and ideas - a conversation between the artist and the audience, said Yana Payusova, assistant professor of art and art history, whose work blends memories of her childhood in the USSR with Russian realism.
Rooms away from where she teaches, The Gallery at UTA is hosting its exhibition, “Introductions: Fletcher Coleman, Patty Newton, Yana Payusova,” to showcase the works of three full-time UTA faculty of the art and art history department.
Payusova grew up in Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg, studying painting and drawing in a traditional academic program. She moved to the United States in 1996 when she was 17 years old. She started seeing more contemporary art in museums, and soon started her undergraduate studies.
Various influences sneak into her style, including Russian iconography, folk art, comics, printmaking and Russian tattoo art, she said. She said she describes her color schemes as “subdued” with even her most colorful ceramic work painted in underglaze - a technique in ceramics used to create designs and patterns that appear through the glaze.
Remembering her time as a teenage art student in Russia, Payusova said her Saint Petersburg school turned art into something tedious, focusing only on technique.
“It just felt like there was zero imagination, zero concept to use,” Payusova said. “You could walk into a classroom of 20 students, and you would see beautifully painted, beautifully rendered pieces, but they were all identical.”
But ever since she was a child, what attracted her to art was how it could make imagination come alive, she said.
Assimilating into a new country was challenging, she said. But her history of immigration has since become a prism for how she sees the world. Aspects of her art reflect her cultural heritage, from the regulated pastel color-schemes of Saint Petersburg to the suppression of sexuality in Soviet schools.
“A lot of my work kind of deals with that period of my life [and] the past,” Payusova said during a presentation Nov. 2. “The work is very autobiographical and it's a lot of memory and materiality of objects and nostalgia.”
These concepts are illustrated in her 2022 sculpture, “Weight, Power, Burden,” which is a trinity of totem-pole structures each representing a woman in a different stage of life. A girl, a middle-aged woman and an elderly women act as the base of each pole, balancing items that channel their age on their heads.
“These objects of the characters hold and balance on their heads, they’re physical objects, but they're also you know, metaphorical things,” Payusova said. “It's, your memory, it's your associations with various objects represented.”
She said she always feels like her next project is going to be better and more interesting than her previous works - an attitude she thinks most artists share.
Working on a big piece is almost like running a marathon, which Payusova has done several times, she said. In both running and artwork, compartmentalization is critical to avoid being overwhelmed. She doesn’t start with the whole project in mind and instead focuses on the sections as they come.
“If you have some sort of a structure like with a marathon, you can say ‘okay, it's basically 26 one-mile increments, and all you got to do is just run one at a time and you should be alright,’” she said.
While Payusova said she tries to make her work open to interpretation, so it doesn’t require special knowledge to read, her work is still full of soviet references. The pieces on the totem pole represent objects, brands and foods anyone from Russia or France would be able to recognize.
Natalie Meesey, Russian language senior and officer of the Russian Culture Society, said the pieces were “so aggressively Soviet.” The paintings included various references to Russian life, including ballet, iconography and Soviet-style apartment complexes, Meesey said.
One of Payusova’s works on display in the gallery is a series of ceramic vessels titled “Revolutions,” which explores the dynamics of power and gender. The painted imagery draws influence from sources including Soviet propaganda posters, 1920s wordless woodcut novels and Japanese Ukiyo-e prints, according to Payusova’s website.
She paints her thoughts on the “screwed up” nature of beauty pageants in one such vessel, which displays modeling women on the outside of the ceramic with men ranking them on the inside. Looking at the piece, art freshman Jalain Turner said he doesn’t think people have the right to judge anyone.
Payusova came from a painting background and only worked with clay for about a decade, she said. Before she picked up clay, she wanted her paintings to move into the third dimension but didn’t know how without it feeling too gimmicky.
However, when she worked with clay, she found it was a medium she responded to.
“The fact that it's so tactile, the fact that it absorbs your body heat, it becomes the same temperature as your body, it remembers human touch, like all of that. It was just a really easy material to love,” she said.
Artists should try to enjoy the process, Payusova said. She tries to embrace even the difficult parts that she doesn’t love, like when clay is fresh, wet and the craft feels more like an engineering project.
“I have learned over the years that I work intuitively so much better. So if I have the strangest idea for a piece, I will usually follow that impulse and just make the piece and then usually in retrospect, that makes sense,” she said. “But I do believe that there's a bit of magic in the creative process where I'm perfectly fine with making something not knowing why I'm making it for a while.”
Payusova’s work will be on display for the public until Nov. 19 in The Gallery at UTA.
