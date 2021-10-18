UTA Art and Art History Department to hold ninth annual glass pumpkin sale at Studio Arts Center

The Art and Art History Department’s glass area will host the ninth annual glass pumpkin sale in conjunction with Parent and Family Weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Studio Arts Center.
This event is free to attend and will offer hundreds of handmade glass pumpkins for sale ranging from $15 to $45 as well as live glass blowing demonstrations.
Justin Ginsberg, head of the glass area and art assistant professor, said the pumpkins usually come in small, medium and large sizes and aren’t mass produced, so there is a lot of variety.
“It’s just really nice to share what we do with the community,” Ginsberg said. “There’s more of glassblowing on TV that people see, but it’s a different experience when people are in the space.”
Proceeds from this sale will go to support the glass area’s student organization, the 2100 Club.
This event gives students an opportunity to demonstrate and talk about their work, Ginsberg said.
“I think the guests love it because it’s so fun to watch, and they’re not really aware that this exists in the art department,” he said.
Ginsberg said it feels like things are returning to normal since the art department didn’t host the sale last year. Students took time off because the nature of their practice made it hard to social distance and not share equipment, he said.
“We’re just excited to bring our community back together,” he said.
