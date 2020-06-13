UTA, Arlington NAACP chapters unite for Black Lives Matter justice rally

The Arlington and UTA chapters of the NAACP held a justice rally and march Saturday at the Levitt Pavilion.
Demonstrators gathered on Center Street and marched to the Arlington Police Department. There, they observed a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was pinned under former Minnesota Police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.
Attendees then marched down Cooper Street and back to the Levitt Pavilion, where Arlington NAACP president Alisa Simmons closed the event.
Akram Abbadi, president of the UTA chapter of the NAACP, said the rally was about providing people with practical ways to be a part of the cause. He said the event allowed them to reflect on what’s going on in the U.S. while acknowledging that it’s also happening within the Arlington community.
The event was hosted in partnership with the Nu Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Omicron Gamma Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Performers shared poems that expressed their struggles and hopes for the Black community. The families of victims who died at the hands of Arlington Police officers were present to speak about the negligence and injustice that resulted in the deaths of their loved ones.
Arlington resident Jasmine Ward said Black people are fighting to live, and people have to dismantle systems that are not supporting individuals' lives.
“We’re not fighting for one person, so the momentum should never stop. If we consider the numerous lives that we will never know, the names we will never know, the faces we will never see,” Ward said. “This isn’t a surprise, and it shouldn’t be to anyone, and it shouldn’t be an exception either.”
Student Body President Blaize LaFleur said a lot of people get caught up in the moment, but to impart change we have to vote, talk to our representatives and enter positions to speak with people to ensure that changes occur.
Abbadi said the association hopes to get as many people as possible involved and engaged by encouraging people to register to vote and complete the census.
As communities within the Metroplex and around the nation unite to support the Black Lives Matter movement, LaFleur said it shows that people are willing to change.
“We’re not just going to sit back and allow it to happen,” she said. “We’re really looking to be a part of the change.”
Abbadi said despite the pandemic, in times of stress and injustice the community bonds together to fight for what is right.
“We really want to emphasize that every single person has their duty to be a part of the cause,” he said.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.