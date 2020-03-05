UTA’s chapter of the American Institute of Architecture Students prides itself on being an organization committed to leadership, service and design.
It was their commitment to service and leadership that led the Fort Worth American Institute of Architects to honor them with the 2019 Chapter Distinguished Certificate of Appreciation at their annual award ceremony Feb. 15.
“We felt like all the work that we have put into the organization, it was being recognized,” the organization’s president Citlalli Guerra said.
Faculty adviser Joshua Nason said the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs and dozens of faculty members were instrumental in the students’ development but also reiterated that they achieved this largely on their own.
“I want to put the bulk of the credit on the students because they are smart and adept enough to actually go in and learn from and apply all of those different ways of thinking and working and impacting communities,” he said.
The organization’s secretary Elizabeth Butler said in an email that she joined her freshman year to network with professionals and make new friends within her major.
“Being a part of [American Institute of Architecture Students] to me is like being part of a big family,” she said. “We all support each other and help each other succeed in what we are passionate about.”
Butler said they seek to instill a sense of community in their 103 members through community projects and events.
One of the ways they do this is through the Freedom by Design program, a service-based initiative where they build ramps in houses for people with disabilities.
“This [program] not only helps the students come together to form a community, but it also helps us build a connection with the community outside of school,” Butler said.
Through the program, the members also teach elementary and high school students about architecture and assist them with model-making. Guerra said they plan to participate in this portion of the program this semester.
Another program they are involved with is the CAPPA Architecture Mentorship Program, an avenue for connecting students with one another as well as with professionals in the architecture community.
Last winter, the organization sent 19 students to the 2019 AIAS FORUM, a national design and leadership conference held in Toronto, Canada, and imbursed each student with $770 for the trip.
Guerra said they are focused on being more involved nationally.
Although the organization is geared toward architecture students, Butler said their events are open to the general UTA community.
“We encourage anyone to come and participate to help relieve some stress or to learn new things,” she said.
