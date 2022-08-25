President Jennifer Cowley announced the appointment of an acting vice president for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Thursday and opened the floor for further discussions about DEI efforts, according to an email.
The discussion focuses on deepening DEI efforts on campus and defining the office’s focus, scope and area of responsibility. Cowley aims to better integrate the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into strategic efforts and day-to-day operations on campus, starting with the appointment of a new vice president and meeting of the committee.
Eunice Currie will serve as the acting vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, replacing Bryan Samuel, who became UTA’s inaugural selection for the permanent position in May 2021.
Prior to his tenure at UTA, Samuel was the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Kansas State University.
Cowley will meet with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee to begin a dialogue about increasing the office’s presence and ensuring a welcoming and inclusive environment for the UTA community. The committee includes diverse representation from Student Government, as well as faculty and staff from schools, colleges and divisions across campus.
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will continue to fulfill eight specific commitments:
- recruitment of a vice president
- a committee focused on making recommendations to the university leadership for a more supportive and fairer environment
- increased diversity of faculty and staff
- scholarship opportunities
- professional development trainings
- expansion of students courses focused on identity, privilege, bias and oppression
- reviewal of policies with the UTA Police Department
- expansion of the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change
The commitments were created in July 2020 to increase equity on campus after the protests and feedback from students, faculty, staff and alumni following the death of George Floyd, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cowley invited the UTA community to participate in the discussion on a holistic approach to diversity, equity and inclusion via the online DEI feedback form on the DEI website.
