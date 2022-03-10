UTA announces two town-hall-style listening sessions for provost and senior vice president search

UTA announced they will hold listening sessions for the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs search committee, according to a universitywide email sent Thursday.
The committee will host two virtual listening sessions to receive feedback from the UTA community on the characteristics they hope to see in the candidates and finalists.
Incoming President Jennifer Cowley announced the search for UTA’s next provost and senior vice president in February, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The sessions will operate like town halls with the majority of the time dedicated to questions and comments from attendees.
Students and faculty can join by using links provided in the email. If they are unable to attend, they can complete the committee’s campus feedback survey.
Dates:
Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22 at 11 a.m.
@TaylorAC13
