UTA announces the winners to Cooper Street bridges design competition

A group of five students was announced Saturday as the winner of the Bridging the Gap: The North Bridge, South Bridge Competition.
The two-week competition asked students from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs to come up with a plan that could be completed in 2023, and a more comprehensive rethinking of the Cooper Street bridges within the Connecting Corridor for UTA by 2030 based upon a $2.5M million construction budget of $1 million per bridge.
Landscape architecture sophomore Patricia Cerda, one of the winners, said her team came up with their idea of a deck to connect both sides of campus. During two weeks, the members took time to understand and play on each other’s strengths in the bridge design process.
“Something that we spent a lot of time doing was actually looking at the facade, the structure as it already is, and being very realistic about how we can actually make the connection,” Cerda said.
President Jennifer Cowley, who was one of the jury committee members, said the bridges needed to be renovated as part of routine maintenance. UTA took this opportunity to involve students in the design project and get their perspectives, since they use the bridges every day and know what changes they would like to see.
The students worked on redesigning the north and the south bridges that span across Cooper Street, and the middle bridge will be left alone for the time being, Cowley said. Entries were judged on categories of connectivity, sustainability, long-term and short-term impact and other criteria.
“I’m on cloud nine. Our students did a phenomenal job,” Cowley said. “Having 40 different teams compete, having our community engaged and voting on the designs that they like, it really was a wonderful outcome.”
Forty groups of students, each having faculty sponsors, competed in the design event. The top three teams received prizes of $1,250, $1,000 and $750.
Cowley said the university will take some of the best student concepts and work with a professional design firm to develop a project that's implementable within the available $2.5 million budget. This will provide continued opportunities for student engagement through the rest of the design process to construction.
CAPPA interim dean Maria Martinez-Cosio said it was fun to see all the students’ ideas and creativity that went into the competition. She was impressed and motivated by the research, hard work and creativity that went into the designs, Martinez-Cosio said.
She hopes that in the future, the Arlington community will see CAPPA students as a resource for developing ideas for projects. “We're available to do that. We do a lot of community projects already,” she said.
Mayor Jim Ross said around 450 people from the community were involved in looking at the plans and selecting the Community’s Favorite award. This allowed students to work not only with UTA staff, but also with members of the community across the board.
“The designs were spectacular. The amount of student involvement was so impressive,” Ross said. “I love involving the students on something like this, giving them an opportunity to change the face of what UTA will look like in the future.”
Architecture junior Michelle Marquez, whose team’s design won the award, said the main focus of their ideas for the bridge was to implement an open space and a sense of community. The team proposed using environmentally-friendly materials, she said.
“We wanted to create a bridge with lots of greenery, open space and a place for the community to interact and gather without the bridge being too enclosed,” Marquez said.
These opportunities to hear community feedback are important when thinking about what the future will be like for campus. For many, the bridges are one of their first impressions of UTA, and the university wanted to make the best first impression they can, Cowley said.
Over the next several months, UTA students will work with a design firm, after which a construction schedule that is minimally disruptive to campus will be released, she said.
