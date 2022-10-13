UTA announces search for College of Liberal Arts dean

UTA announced a national search for a permanent dean of the College of Liberal Arts in a campuswide email Oct. 13.
Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said in the announcement the candidate role is also expected to oversee all academic and student matters for all programs and set standards for academic program assessments, curriculum, teaching and student learning outcomes within the college.
The last permanent dean, Elisabeth Cawthon, resigned in June 2021 and stepped down the following August. Dan Cavanagh then became interim dean of the college of liberal arts in September 2021.
UTA requires candidates to have experience in an administrative leadership position within higher education and hold a degree from one of the programs offered within the college, according to the position profile. They must demonstrate a “broad spectrum of academic, research and creative activities while articulating an engaging vision for the future of the college,” the email said.
The search will be led by a 16-member committee chaired by Maria Martinez-Cosio, interim dean of the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs. The committee has faculty and staff representatives from academic departments in the college.
The College of Liberal Arts is UTA’s primary college of instruction for the general core curriculum and offers 126 majors from 16 departments, such as music and political science. It currently enrolls over 4,000 students, according to the email.
This is one of many administrative changes initiated since Cowley took office in April, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Since she was appointed president, President Cowley has placed great importance on filling several of the University’s senior leadership positions. As I settle into my new role here at UTA, I want us to place similar importance on filling key academic leadership roles,” Brown said in the email.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.