UTA announces new provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs

President Jennifer Cowley announced Tamara Brown will serve as UTA’s provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs starting Aug. 1, according to a universitywide email Thursday.
Brown has served as executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the University of North Texas since 2019, where she increased both student retention and diversity of the faculty, according to a UTA press release.
While in the position, she was responsible for the largest college at UNT, made up of 15 departments and seven programs, according to her UNT profile.
“I’m looking forward to joining the Maverick family and playing a role in the University’s continued success,” Brown said in the press release.
James Grover, interim vice president for research and Graduate School dean, was the chairman of the search committee. He said in the press release that Brown’s strong academic credentials and proven leadership will help guide UTA, a Texas Tier One University.
As the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, she will report to the president, serve as the chief academic officer and is responsible for academic programs and priorities, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The university enrolls about 48,000 students and offers more than 180 degree programs across nine schools and colleges.
“As the University’s chief academic officer, Tamara will take responsibility for realizing our central mission of promoting and achieving academic excellence,” Cowley said in the press release.
Brown replaces Pranesh Aswath, who has held the interim position since May 2020. While in the role, he helped UTA achieve Texas Tier One status and guided the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very fortunate to have received his energy and expertise in the interim role,” Cowley said.
UTA has five remaining executive searches, according to the email. The university will host campus visits for candidates for the vice president for research and innovation position and for the Athletic director position in June.
