UTA announces new leadership organizational structure

President Jennifer Cowley announced in an email Thursday a series of changes to the university’s leadership organizational structure to better align with her five strategic themes.
The new structure readjusts administrative positions and who they report to, creating teams that focus on institutional priorities and support the advancement of UTA’s strategic direction, the announcement stated.
Cowley outlined eight reporting line adjustments meant to better align positions and departments with UTA’s five strategic themes:
The vice president for Enrollment Management, the vice president for Global Education, Outreach and Extended Studies and the vice president for Student Affairs will now report to the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
Previously, all four aforementioned positions reported directly to the president, according to UTA’s organizational chart, which was last revised in June 2021.
The chief audit executive and the chief legal officer, both of which previously reported directly to the president, will now report to the chief of staff and vice president of Planning.
The chief information officer, the chief information security officer and the chief analytics officer will now report to the chief financial officer and vice president of Business and Finance.
Cowley also announced the vice president for Administration and Campus Operations position will be retitled vice president for Administration and Economic Development.
The changes will enable UTA to advance its strategic thematic areas, improve its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and promote the university as a Hispanic-, Asian American- and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institution, Cowley said in the announcement.
@Shawlings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.