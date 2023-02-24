UTA announces new dean of College of Liberal Arts

UTA announced Elizabeth Newman as the new dean of the College of Liberal Arts, according to a universitywide email Friday.
Newman, who will begin the role July 1, will have the opportunity to develop and articulate a strategic vision for COLA, which spans diverse disciplines and programs in three main areas: fine and performing arts, humanities and social sciences, according to the position profile. She serves as the chief academic officer for the college and is responsible for strategic, programmatic and financial operations.
The dean’s priorities include advocating for the college; leading budget management, revenue generations and resource allocation; leading and supporting the college’s faculty; and prioritizing community engagement.
“Dr. Newman is an accomplished and engaging educator focused on student success and a talented researcher as a historical and environmental archaeologist,” said Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, in the email. “She has a well-earned reputation for being engaged with students, faculty, and staff; for teaching excellence; and for delivering impactful, multi-disciplinary research.”
Newman currently serves as the vice provost for Curriculum and Undergraduate Education at Stony Brook University, New York.
“The University of Texas at Arlington is at an exciting moment in its history. I am honored to be selected for this tremendous opportunity, and I am eager to contribute to UTA’s great future,” she said in the university’s press release.
Newman will be taking over from Dan Cavanagh, who has served as interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts since September 2021 after then-dean Elisabeth Cawthorn resigned in June and took a personal leave.
The college enrolls over 4,000 students working toward degrees in the 126 majors offered by the college, such as communication, criminal justice, modern languages and political science, according to the position profile published last fall. The college employs more than 300 faculty members and has a budget of over $30 million.
This selection resulted from a competitive and extensive national search process with UTA’s 16-member search committee, representing a wide range of diverse perspectives from throughout the college and campus, according to the email.
“What I truly appreciate about Dr. Newman is her dedication to our access mission and to ensuring the success of all of our students,” Brown said in the email. “I am excited to have her join us at UTA.”
@IsalyWolf
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.