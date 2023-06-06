UTA announces new CAPPA dean

UTA announced that Ming-Han Li will assume the dean of the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs position Aug. 1, according to a university email sent Tuesday.
The dean reports to the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. They also serve as the chief academic officer for CAPPA and are responsible for strategic, programmatic and financial operations, according to the position profile.
The former CAPPA dean, Adrian Parr, left the university in 2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Maria Martinez-Cosio has served as interim since March of that year.
Since 2018, Li has served as a professor and director of Michigan State University’s School of Planning, Design and Construction. As director, he oversees four programs: construction management, interior design, landscape architecture and urban and regional planning. He is also responsible for a Ph.D. program and the National Charrette Institute — a program that trains professionals and community leaders by building collaboration.
“The University of Texas at Arlington is an academic and research university powerhouse,” Li said in a UTA news press release. “I am excited and honored for this great opportunity to help propel the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs into the forefront of North Texas, the state and the nation.”
While at UTA, he will be responsible for the School of Architecture, Department of Public Affairs and Planning and Program of Landscape Architecture in the college.
“He has Texas ties and brings a depth of experience in landscape architecture, urban and regional planning, and civil engineering. I believe the blend of architecture, landscape architecture, planning, construction engineering and use of natural resources he brings to UTA will expand CAPPA’s palette of research and education prowess,” said Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, in the press release.
With the CAPPA position filled, UTA is still looking to fill three other executive positions: the dean of libraries, dean of social work and dean of education, according to the executive searches website.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.