UTA announces national search for new vice president roles

President Jennifer Cowley announced the launch of national searches for the vice president for Development and Alumni Relations and vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement in a universitywide email Wednesday.
UTA’s centralized communications, marketing and development teams are under University Advancement and the leadership were separated to better serve UTA’s goals, according to the email.
The vice president for Development and Alumni Relations will lead the university’s development team to create and execute strategies, programs and budgets. They will also build on relationships with alumni for securing philanthropic support.
The vice president for Marketing, Messaging and Engagement will oversee the communication and marketing team. The position also includes communicating the president’s vision to stakeholders and educating the public on the university’s mission and contributions.
“I’m confident this change in organizational structure will allow us to reach new levels of success in these two areas that contribute to the advancement of UTA’s mission,” Cowley said in the email.
The search committees for each role are composed of faculty and staff from UTA and the UT System. More information on each position and the committees can be found on their respective websites.
This announcement marks six executive searches that Cowley has launched. The provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs search finalists concluded their individual virtual forums Tuesday.
Cowley provided an update on the progress of the Athletics director and vice president for research and innovation searches in the email. The respective committees are reviewing applicants to select candidates for first-round interviews. Campus visits for finalists in both searches are anticipated for the week of June 6.
An update for the remaining search for the senior vice president for business and finance has not been provided. The position’s application deadline is May 20.
