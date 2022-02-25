UTA announces national search for new provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs

UTA will conduct a national search for a new provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, incoming President Jennifer Cowley announced in a universitywide email Friday.
The university also launched a webpage to help with the search. The site has details on the job position, a feedback form for nominations and a list of search committee members.
The search committee includes various faculty and staff and is chaired by James Grover, interim vice president for research and Graduate School dean.
The universitywide message is the first Office of the President email signed by Cowley, who was named UTA president by the UT System Board of Regents in February. She will begin her new role April 28.
“This role is critical to our collaborative efforts to sustain and advance UTA’s position as a destination for world-class education and research,” Cowley said in the email.
In preparation for her arrival, she will begin the process of filling several leadership positions at UTA, Cowley said.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, has held the position since May 2020, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Before becoming provost, he served as the senior vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy.
The provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs reports to the president, serves as chief academic officer and is responsible for academic programs and priorities, according to the job description document.
UTA enrolls about 48,000 students and offers more than 180 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. The university graduates about 14,000 students per year, adding to the over 250,000 existing alumni.
The university also achieved Texas Tier One under Aswath and interim President Teik Lim in August. The designation unlocked funding after UTA had been on the path for the status since 2009.
UTA expects to launch several searches in the coming months, according to the email. The community can get updates about future searches from the executive searches website.
@MandyHuynh12
