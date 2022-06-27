UTA announces fourth finalist for vice president for research and innovation

The university announced a fourth candidate for the vice president for research and innovation position, according to a universitywide email Monday.
The previous three final candidates were announced on June 3 and spoke June 8 to 10. They had a day each to discuss their vision for UTA’s burgeoning research enterprise.
The vice president for research and innovation is charged with promoting partnerships that further UTA’s research goals, while also managing relationships with local business leaders and government officials to secure proper funding for the university, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The candidate will participate in a virtual forum at 11 a.m. Wednesday to take questions and share their vision for the position, according to the email.
They will first give a presentation followed by a Q&A session with the attendees. The forum will last an hour.
The candidate’s curriculum vitae will be posted to the vice president for research and innovation search webpage 24 hours before the forum and remain available until 5 p.m. Thursday.
The forum will be held via Microsoft Teams. All students are invited and encouraged to attend and ask questions.
A survey to provide feedback will be posted to the search webpage Wednesday morning and remain available until 5 p.m. Thursday.
UTA recently became a Texas Tier One university, adding $6.2 million annually to the research budget, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Graduate School dean James Grover has held the interim position since Duane Dimos’ retirement in October 2019.
The search for the position began in April and is part of multiple national executive searches announced by President Jennifer Cowley, prior to her official tenure at UTA on April 28. Thirteen members made up the search committee for the position.
The candidate forum will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
