UTA announced that it would be extending spring break one week longer in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an Office of the President email sent Thursday.
Classes will resume March 23 and transition online until further notice, according to the email. Students will receive information next week from their respective departments and faculty on how to access courses.
The decision comes after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19, a pandemic Wednesday, and other universities, including UT-San Antonio and UT-Austin, have announced an extended spring break as well.
All current online classes will continue as scheduled starting March 15, according to the email. Faculty and staff will resume normal operations on March 16.
During this time, faculty and staff will work on finalizing plans to transition classes online, UTA spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. Faculty and staff can coordinate with their departments regarding individual circumstances.
Carpenter said additional information on available campus services will be announced once finalized.
The university encourages students to stay away from campus, according to the email. All campus events, tours and activities are canceled until April 6.
“For those students living in residence halls or University-owned apartments and who are unable to go home, housing and dining services will be available,” President Vistasp Karbhari stated in the email. “The campus is reviewing options to offer other essential support services.”
If a student, faculty or staff come in contact with an individual that has tested positive for the coronavirus, they are required to complete the close contact form.
“Individuals who have been in contact with anyone who has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 will be expected to self-isolate at an off-campus location for 14 days and receive clearance by a medical professional before returning to campus for any reason,” according to the email.
Students, faculty and staff are required to report any personal international travel, including cruises, to the university through an international travel form. UTA community are also discouraged from traveling within the U.S.
“If you plan to travel within the U.S. in the coming weeks, we urge you to monitor the status of your destination and take measures to protect yourself while traveling,” Karbhari stated in the email.
Individuals returning to UTA from a country with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Level 2 or 3 travel warning will have to self-isolate off campus for 14 days before returning to class or work.
UTA Health Services will contact the individuals with further directions related to quarantine check-ins and release to return to campus.
“We understand some of these measures will be an inconvenience to some members of our community, but we take the health and safety of our Maverick family seriously,” Karbhari stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.