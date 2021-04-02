UTA announces course format options for fall semester

On Friday, UTA announced the different course formats available for the fall 2021 semester.  

The university plans to offer mostly in-person classes while keeping some synchronous and asynchronous online courses as well as hybrid courses, according to a campuswide email from the Office of the Registrar. Courses for the summer 2021 semester will be primarily hybrid.

Students can register for summer and fall 2021 classes starting April 5. The last day to register for fall classes is Aug. 24.

Course modality information is available on MyMav.  

Interim President Teik Lim initially announced the move to in-person classes March 22, over a year after the university transitioned its classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Students should discuss their academic plans and specific situations with their advisors, according to the email.

