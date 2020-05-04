Tom Fox, UTA alumnus and senior visual journalist at The Dallas Morning News, was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist this year for his breaking news photography of a masked gunman outside a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas last summer.

The Pulitzer Prizes in Journalism are awarded in 15 categories, honoring excellence in reporting, photography, criticism and commentary. The 2020 prize in breaking news photography was awarded to the Reuters photography staff for their coverage of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

In the company of his wife and daughter, Fox and his colleagues watched the Pulitzer Prize announcements from an auditorium inside The Dallas Morning News building.

“I was surprisingly calm,” Fox said. “I knew I was up against some really stiff competition.”

On June 17, 2019, Fox was on assignment when a masked gunman opened fire outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building. The gunman, 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, was killed after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Protective Service officers.

When Fox heard gunfire, he wasn’t sure from which direction the threat was coming from. Fox said it wasn’t until he viewed the shooter through his lens that he recognized the threat and took cover.

Fox said when footage surfaced of him hiding between two pillars of the courthouse to avoid the gunman, he was brought into the story.

In the age of cell phones in every hand and security cameras in front of every building, Fox said when someone comes in close proximity to danger, they are going to end up in pictures and videos one way or the other.

“I was either in the right place at the wrong time or the wrong place at the right time,” Fox said.

Looking back at it today, he said it could still go either way.

“The greatest gift today, outside of the award, is the fact that I got to come home that day,” Fox said.

Marcia Allert, Visual Journalism director at The Dallas Morning News, said she was proud to make Fox’s work a part of the organization's submission for the Pulitzer. Fox has a gift for seeing light and form when he composes images, she said.

“Today’s recognition of [Fox’s] work is one that builds on a legacy of great visual journalism that The Dallas Morning News has been known for,” Allert said. “As proud as we are of [him] today, he is continuing to work in the spirit of the visual journalists that have come before him at this organization.”

Fox said his primary motivation in photojournalism is telling people's stories with clarity and accuracy. In the current climate of COVID-19, Fox said he thinks about how his photography will be viewed by future generations.

“I’m trying to capture photos now that can resonate with people who aren’t even born yet,” he said.

