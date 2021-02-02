UTA among four universities to win Open Textbook Pilot grant

The U.S. Department of Education named UTA as one of four winners of the Open Textbooks Pilot grant program on Jan. 14, which expands the use of open textbooks, saving students money and improving their success.
These funds will enable the creation of free, open textbooks and more attainable education for transportation planning graduate students.
“It’s pretty competitive,” said Michelle Reed, Open Educational Resources director. “These are very large awards.”
It’s a big deal that UTA won this, Reed said.
UTA Libraries will help the grant recipients transition content into their publishing platform called Pressbooks, an open source publishing platform used to create and distribute all open educational resources.
The program provides ease of access and a cheaper alternative to traditional educational materials. This is UTA’s first time applying.
“We want to make sure that our students are really well prepared with what they need to be successful in these careers,” said Amber Raley, urban planning and public policy PhD student.
These free resources have a huge impact on making students efficient learners, successful in their classes and employable upon graduation.
