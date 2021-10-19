UTA Ambassadors reveal homecoming court finalists, election results at Party After the Polls

Music boomed through the speakers, and the smell of pizza lingered in the air as bean bags flew by. The buzz of students engulfed the area outside the foyer of the Bluebonnet Ballroom as they waited for the results of campus elections.
UTA Ambassadors hosted Party After the Polls on Tuesday evening to announce homecoming court finalists, newly elected ambassadors, student government senators and the student service allocation committee.
Safa Sheikh, public health senior and Ms. UTA, announced the three homecoming king finalists and newly elected UTA Ambassadors, while Arwa Jafferji, Speaker of the Senate, announced the three homecoming queen finalists, Student Service Fee Allocation Committee members and new student senators.
“I didn’t think I would actually get nominated,” said Allison Valdez, finance senior and homecoming queen finalist. “So it’s just a great thing to actually speak life into myself and have others speak life into me.”
Valdez is a transfer student and believes she has made an impact on the UTA community through her services on campus, she said. Being able to represent not only herself but the school is something she really wanted to do.
Jafferji announced 21 elected senators from the Division of Student Success and the colleges of business, education, engineering, honors, liberal arts, nursing and health innovation and science.
Teresa Nguyen, linguistics and psychology junior and College of Liberal Arts senator, was reelected and said she finds great pleasure in representing her college.
“It’s not about the title, it’s about what I can do for them,” Nguyen said.
Sheikh announced the 24 newly elected ambassadors. These students will serve as official hosts and hostesses of UTA under the direction of Mr. and Ms. UTA.
Thomason Clayton was elected to the Student Service Allocation Committee. This committee exists to advise the university’s president and administration on how the student service fee should be allocated each year, said John Hillas, assistant director for Student Governance.
“This student serves as one of many representatives who help look at the budget every year and make recommendations to the president on how those money should be apportioned,” Hillas said.
The Homecoming queen and king winners will be announced at the Homecoming basketball game Nov. 13, which will include a pep rally at half-time as done in past years, Sheikh said.
