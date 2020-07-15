Information systems alumnus Joseph Chedid was known for his humble, energetic and fearless leadership skills, child-like curiosity and a drive to never stop trying new things.
Chedid died July 3 at 24 years old and is survived by his wife, Julia Cabriales Calderon; his daughter, Mayah Chedid; his parents, Gus Chedid and Adriana Kerbaje; his brother, Alex Chedid; and grandmother Mariam Chedid.
During his time at UTA, he was an active member of the Goolsby Leadership Academy in its 2017-2019 Cohort. Chedid was also an up-and-coming musician in the Metroplex, known as King James “Ja Me$” The First in the music industry.
Information systems alumnus Farhan Zaman met Chedid through the academy, where members work closely and take classes together to learn about leadership. The two were partners in their classes and grew closer as roommates during a study abroad trip to Peru.
Chedid was a valuable member of the academy and served as a gateway for their cohort to network since he knew members from previous cohorts, Zaman said.
Accounting alumnus Kevin Moore said Chedid guided him and his peers during their time in the academy since Chedid had joined the cohort before them.
Their cohort raised about $8,000 dollars for the Salvation Army after school program in April 2019. Chedid served as the master of ceremonies at the Goolsby Leadership Academy Alumni Dinner/Medallion ceremony and directed the event as a co-host.
Chedid could juggle all types of things, but at the end of the day he would still go out of his way to help others, Zaman said.
He said Chedid’s presence in class would brighten a lot of people’s day.
“He was the type of person that would ask good questions, or he would kind of challenge other people's thoughts,” Zaman said.
Information systems alumnus Peter Pimolsri said Chedid was authentic, driven and ambitious, and he cared deeply for everyone.
Pimolsri said he made an impact on people just by meeting them.
Chedid released his first music video on YouTube a year ago, and released the song “Space Team” on Feb. 21, 2020, featuring Ssrojam.
Moore said he and Chedid supported each other in everything they did, including music. He was supportive of Chedid’s music career and was featured in one of the late musician’s music videos.
Moore said he wanted to witness Chedid achieve his dreams.
Zaman said Chedid was really dedicated to whatever he would set his mind to, and when he started taking up music it was something new for him.
“He was just so passionate about it, and it was just really cool seeing him really making progress in that,” he said.
Moore described Chedid as dedicated to his family and as the light in the room. He said he was charismatic, a great speaker and a motivator.
Zaman said he was willing to accept when he was wrong but was never scared to put his thoughts out there.
“He was never shy, like he wasn’t the type of person that wouldn’t speak his mind,” Zaman said. “That’s something that I think a lot of people admired about him.”
